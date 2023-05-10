Parent has 'genius' hack for tiring her kids out using just a YouTube video

A parent of children with ADHD has gone viral for her 'genius' hack to tire them out of their 'endless energy sources'.

TikToker Aviva Speaks revealed she puts a YouTube video on of a popular Minecraft game, which forces them to jump around.

However, it's not like they're actually playing the game at all, as they're secretly watching a pre-recorded video, leaving her to have some peace and quiet.

"Who is going to tell them? Not I", she joked alongside the video.

