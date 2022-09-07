The RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 cast has been revealed and it's epic

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 has just been announced in the show's traditional 'Meet the Queens' format, and fans are in for a treat.

12 of the UK's finest queens, including Cheddar Gorgeous, Danny Beard, Copper Top, Sminty Drop, and Baby are all set to take to the main stage in a fight to be crowned.

This season will also feature the first transgender female drag artist on Drag Race UK, 22-year-old Dakota Schiffer.

The show is set to air on BBC Three later this year.

