Kids TV show in Australia banned because a character 'farted'

Australian TV show Bluey has been banned in the US because of a scene where one of the characters 'farts'.

The episode, which is titled 'Family Meeting' has been removed from the series by Disney, although, a spokesperson told Pirates and Princesses that it may be reinstated soon.

"Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired," they said.

"Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate."

