The Game of Thrones Easter eggs from episode one of House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon takes place 172 years before Game of Thrones was set, but it's still packed with references to the hit show.

Even in episode one, there are nods to Daenerys Targaryen, from the opening prologue which acknowledges her future existence, to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen sharing her iconic 'Dracarys' line, when beckoning the dragon.

The show also begins with a Great Council, and Viserys Targaryen holds the Blackfyre sword, which is also a key feature in Game of Thrones.

While they're separate shows, fans can expect plenty more nods.

