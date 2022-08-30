Savage journalist claims millennials lack basic skills in life

A savage journalist told a GMB guest to 'grow up' during a debate on whether millennials lack basic life skills.

Nina Myskow tore into Freddy Quinne saying he'd 'proved' her argument after he failed to be in the studio due to a flat tyre he couldn't fix.

"It was dark? Boo hoo, grow up, fix your tyre," she said as he laughed at her mockery. "He's proved two points. One is that he doesn't have the life skills enough, and two he doesn't have the gumption or the motivation."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.