These were the most unmissable moments from House of the Dragon episode three

House of the Dragon episode three has landed, and tension is hotting up between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her father, as he welcomes two children with her childhood best friend, Alicent.

In this episode, we experience a three-year time jump - Alicent and Viserys' son, Aegon Targaryen, is now a toddler, and Alicent is pregnant once again.

It means that there's soon talk of the son replacing Rhaenyra as heir to the iron throne, and she's not happy about it. As she runs away, the episode teases an act of rebellion coming.

