Kenneth Branagh stars as terrifyingly accurate Boris Johnson in trailer for new drama

The trailer for Boris Johnson drama 'This England' has landed, and Kenneth Branagh gives a terrifyingly accurate portrayal of the prime minister.

A six-episode Sky original, the show explores his first few months as prime minister, including Brexit, the pandemic, and controversial personal life.

Branagh can be seen with Johnson's trademark blonde hair, while Rishi Sunak, Carrie Johnson, and Dominic Cummings also make appearances.

The story is based on accounts from those inside 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

