Here's what's coming up in episode four of House of the Dragon

The ending of House of the Dragon episode three left fans on the edge of their seats for next week's episode four, and the trailer suggests it's set to be explosive.

We're left off with Rhaenyra caught up in tension with her father of becoming the heir to the iron throne, and Daemon in the midst of a brutal war.

Episode four teases a decision from Viserys over whether it will be Rhaenyra, Daemon, or new son, Aegon, who is his successor.

An unknown rumour also causes friction in the Targaryen household.

