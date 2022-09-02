Video

Megan Thee Stallion dances with She-Hulk in bizarre post-credits scene

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise cameo in episode three of She-Hulk in a post-credits scene for the history books.

The rapper played a fictional version of herself who’d been romantically linked with She-Hulk’s rival Dennis Bukowski in the episode - which ended with her and She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany) dancing to her hit track 'Body'.

“When we told Tatiana she almost had a heart attack because she is the world's biggest genuine Megan Thee Stallion fan," executive producer Kat Coiro told Digital Spy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

megan thee stallion
Up next TV

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz