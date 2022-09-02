Megan Thee Stallion dances with She-Hulk in bizarre post-credits scene

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise cameo in episode three of She-Hulk in a post-credits scene for the history books.

The rapper played a fictional version of herself who’d been romantically linked with She-Hulk’s rival Dennis Bukowski in the episode - which ended with her and She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany) dancing to her hit track 'Body'.

“When we told Tatiana she almost had a heart attack because she is the world's biggest genuine Megan Thee Stallion fan," executive producer Kat Coiro told Digital Spy.

