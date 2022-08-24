This is where you've seen the House of the Dragon actors before

House of the Dragon has been HBO's biggest European launch ever, and there's little wonder, as its cast of incredible actors take us to Westeros once more.

With former Doctor Who star, Matt Smith, taking the lead in the series, he's joined by a host of other familiar faces that you may not have realised were on screen previously.

Olivia Cooke, known for her roles in Bates Motel and Ready Player One stars as Alicent Hightower, the best friend of Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Peaky Blinders' Paddy Considine is King Viserys.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.