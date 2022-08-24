This is where you've seen the House of the Dragon actors before

x
Video
House of the Dragon has been HBO's biggest European launch ever, and there's little wonder, as its cast of incredible actors take us to Westeros once more.
With former Doctor Who star, Matt Smith, taking the lead in the series, he's joined by a host of other familiar faces that you may not have realised were on screen previously.
Olivia Cooke, known for her roles in Bates Motel and Ready Player One stars as Alicent Hightower, the best friend of Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Peaky Blinders' Paddy Considine is King Viserys.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next TV
Viral
Couple mortified as baby's gender is revealed before their party
Aug 22, 2022
Aug 22, 2022
Heavily-mocked mum explains why she draws on huge eyebrows every day
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Guy travels 4,000 miles and spends £2,300 to retrieve stolen AirPods
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Woman confronts blind man accusing him of 'staring at her' in the gym
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Streamer plays police game - then uses it to 'harass' virtual woman
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Guy confirms the radio does stay on when you get into a car crash
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
This impression of Andrew Tate at a festival is absolutely spot on
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
'American' in Scotland bluntly told how to say 'Edinburgh' by a local
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
News anchor parents give broadcast-worthy introduction to their baby
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Ben Brown laughs at 'most-swiped' man on Tinder for still being single
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Tequila Rose fans shocked to learn the bottle has more than one use
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Raging man blocks combine harvester for getting dust on his sandwiches
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
University vice chancellor reacts to viral claims that he's Banksy
Aug 11, 2022
Aug 11, 2022
Dad ruins son's freshly-cleaned room by letting off confetti cannon
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Baseball batter consoles rival player who hit him in wholesome moment
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Everyone is comparing Schitt's Creek to Trump's Mar-a-Lago raid
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
TikToker has 'fix' for Pete Davidson's Kim Kardashian tattoo
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
News
Coldplay bring out Alan Partridge at Wembley for Kate Bush cover
Aug 22, 2022
Aug 22, 2022
Grant Shapps and BBC Breakfast host have tense stand-off over trains
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Student who got terrible a-level results on live TV has best reaction
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Joe Rogan slams guest who believes teens should carry a rapist’s baby
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Tourists arrested for cruising on Venice Canal on motorised surf board
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Eric Trump says dad was 'first president that didn't start war'
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Man tries to get rid of 'ocean' flood in London - using sweeping brush
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Protesters shout 'Tory scum' at attendees of Tory leadership hustings
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Alec Baldwin says those on Rust set 'know who to blame' for shooting
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Eric Trump claims strangers tried to buy dinner as 'apology' for raid
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Whirlwind sends tents flying through the air at Boardmasters festival
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Politics
This parody of a UK government broadcast is so funny because it's true
Aug 23, 2022
Aug 23, 2022
Stanley Johnson just blasted Boris' government in front of his sister
Aug 22, 2022
Aug 22, 2022
Rishi Sunak completely dodges question on whether he's 'out of touch'
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Liz Truss quizzed over leaked audio suggesting workers need to 'graft'
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Protesters shout 'Tory scum' at attendees of Tory leadership hustings
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Awkward moment GMB presenter asks Ed Miliband about his 'tan'
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Brandon Lewis insists Boris Johnson is still working while on holiday
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
MTG thinks white males are at 'the bottom of the list' in corporations
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Shocking moment politician swallows a bee during live news conference
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Boris Johnson is on holiday for the second time in two weeks
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Sport
Triple jump attempt goes wrong at the European Athletic Championships
Aug 19, 2022
Aug 19, 2022
Baseball legend surprises huge fan - and he doesn't recognise him
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Baseball batter consoles rival player who hit him in wholesome moment
Aug 10, 2022
Aug 10, 2022
Commonwealth Games mascot takes on sound engineer in dance-off
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Haaland swears twice in first Premier League post-match interview
Aug 08, 2022
Aug 08, 2022
Eye-watering moment Commonwealth diver belly flops into pool
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Alessia Russo says her Euros semi-final nutmeg 'wasn't intentional'
Aug 03, 2022
Aug 03, 2022
England Lioness Jill Scott interviews Euros trophy in hilarious clip
Aug 01, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Lionesses will only get £1.7m for winning Euros - £26m less than men
Aug 01, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Showbiz
Rick Astley recreates iconic 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Anne Heche said who should play her in biopic just months before death
Aug 17, 2022
Aug 17, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly gets fined almost $300,000 for over-running concert
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
These actors played best friends but 'hated' each other in real life
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
New James Bond ‘has to be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10ins'
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Moment Kit Harington found out the ending of Game of Thrones
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Fans remember Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's best moments
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Ozzy Osbourne shouts 'Birmingham forever' at the Commonwealth Games
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Iconic Grease makeover moment shows Olivia Newton-John at her best
Aug 09, 2022
Aug 09, 2022
Lizzie Cundy compares Rebekah Vardy interview to Prince Andrew's
Aug 05, 2022
Aug 05, 2022
Jamie Campbell Bower performs Lizzo song as Stranger Things' Vecna
Aug 04, 2022
Aug 04, 2022
Rebekah Vardy 'deeply ashamed' of Peter Andre 'chipolata' comment
Aug 04, 2022
Aug 04, 2022
"Starbucks hunting" on House of the Dragon after Game of Thrones error
Aug 04, 2022
Aug 04, 2022
Jennifer Coolidge says MILF reputation saw her sleep with 200 men
Aug 04, 2022
Aug 04, 2022
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri wants to become ambassador for deaf charity
Aug 03, 2022
Aug 03, 2022