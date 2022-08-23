Everyone in New York seemed to be watching House of the Dragon in sync

As Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, premiered on HBO on Sunday night, one fan captured an 'apartment block' in New York where it looks like everyone had settled down to watch it.

Across multiple floors, the light from the TV reflection could be seen moving in sync as the show played across many of the rooms.

However, the building is actually occupied by Warner Bros Discovery.

House of the Dragon comes three years after Game of Thrones ended, and takes place 172 years before the show was set.

