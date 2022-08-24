Resurfaced footage shows moment Big Brother US housemate learns about 9/11

Footage from Big Brother in 2001 shows the moment the housemates were told about 9/11 - and that one of them had lost a cousin.

Monica Bailey was given basic information about what had happened, and that Tamitha Freeman was still missing after going to work at the World Trade Centre that day.

"She did go to work this morning...the situation is, they're still waiting to hear from Tamitha," Monica is told, as she tears up.

"It doesn't mean anything bad at this point."

She was later confirmed to have passed away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.