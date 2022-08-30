PC Plum and Miss Hoolie from Balamory appear on This Morning after 20 years

PC Plum and Miss Hoolie from kids' TV show Balamory today made an appearance on This Morning (30 August), 20 years after the series, to reflect on its success.

Julie Wilson Nimmo and Andrew Agnew joined the Scottish show in 2005, all the way until it was cancelled after 250 episodes.

"There isn't, but it would be lovely," Agnew said, on if there was any talk of more filming. "A whole new generation of kids are going to get to see these episodes."

"We're all still really good friends," Nimmo chimed in.

