Married at First Sight UK contestant brands husband 'the worst thing I've done'

Married at First Sight UK is back on TV screens, and one contestant is already leaving viewers shocked with her brutal takedown of her new husband.

Whitney Hughes, a PA from St Albans, had very specific requirements for her new love, and when she was faced with Duka Cav, from Birmingham at the altar, she wasn't impressed.

"I wanted a man that’s towering over me... like a brick house. Compared to a house, maybe he’s a shed," she said.

"This is the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f*****g life."

