Rylan surprised with snake on This Morning days after one got into his house

Rylan Clark was surprised with a snake while on This Morning hosting duties, just days after the internet got a good laugh out of a snake breaking into his house and causing chaos.

"I'm going to swear!" the presenter cringed, as a handler brought the albino python into the studio.

Co-host Ruth Langsford joked that it was 'aversion therapy' as the 33-year-old sat in shock.

Rylan made his followers laugh last week as he screamed at a grass snake that had found its way in.

