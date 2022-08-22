Antiques Roadshow viewers 'horrified' by £20,000 effigy of dead three-year-old

Antiques Roadshow viewers were left terrified after a guest brought in a £20,000 doll - which embodied a dead three-year-old.

It's thought to be a funeral effigy of the son that died of the Duke of Buckingham, and he was the first Marquis of Normandy.

"I think this is the most interesting and most unusual doll that I’ve seen on my 36 years on the Roadshow," expert Bunny Campione said of the creepy find.

Social media users have dubbed the doll 'nightmare-fuel' and some reported having to turn off the TV.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.