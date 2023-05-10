'Gorgeous' pig foetuses sell for stomach-turning figure on auction show

A 'curiosity' collector on Channel 4's The Greatest Auction left stomachs turning after he purchased a jar containing five pig foetuses for a cool £1,200.

"Most people wouldn’t see the beauty in a jar of pickled pigs, or at least they would be afraid to admit they like it because then they might be deemed a weirdo", says Henry Scragg, the collector who snapped them up.

However, the latest addition to his haul isn't too strange, because he already owns a ‘genuine two-headed pickled baby’.

