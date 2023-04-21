Selling Sunset season six has finally got a release date and trailer

Selling Sunset season six is coming, Christine Quinn is gone, and there's one agent that really wants you to know it.

In the new trailer for the property show returning to Netflix on 19 May, the agents (old and new), give off-the-cuff commentary of what you can expect from the upcoming season.

However, Mary Fitzgerald's take has left fans scratching their heads.

"I don't think I really miss Christine, so it's probably for the best that she's gone", she says.

While the other women opted for more empowering slogans, it seems tensions are still high.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters