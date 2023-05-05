Aldi makes dig at M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake in savage coronation advert

Aldi have taken a brutal swipe at M&S's famous Colin the Caterpillar cake in a new coronation advert.

The rival supermarkets have been at war over Aldi's alleged 'knock-off' products for years, and the new clip pokes fun at the similarities between 'Colin' and 'Cuthbert' the caterpillars.

The caterpillar characters are gathered at a party enjoying their £4.99 Aldi version of the party cake, when Colin the Caterpillar walks in to interrupt proceedings.

"Cake anyone?", one of the insects awkwardly asks.

'Aldi...like M&S...only cheaper', the text on-screen reads.

