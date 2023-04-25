The View panellists celebrate Tucker Carlson's Fox exit in hilarious fashion

Following the shock news that Tucker Carlson has 'parted ways' with Fox News, panellists on The View have been rejoicing at his downfall.

"Can I ask the audience if they’ll help me do something?” Ana Navarro said, before launching into Steam’s 1969 hit 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye'.

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation that we see somewhat of our democracy in this country,” Sunny Hostin chimed in, as the crowd burst into song.

