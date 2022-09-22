The Kardashians is back for season 2, and the latest instalment has kicked off with a 'special' episode which addresses the Tristian Thompson-Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal.

As filming was going on, the pair had secretly decided to have another baby via surrogate - news which quickly broke when it was revealed the basketball player has fathered a child to another woman.

In the promo, Khloe sobs: "It was supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.