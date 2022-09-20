The Simpsons fans are saying show predicted the Queen's death

As with any major world event, conspiracy theorists are already on the case and ready to prove that The Simpsons 'predicted' it - and the same goes for the death Queen Elizabeth II.

In a scene from episode four of season 15 called “The Regina Monologues,” Homer crashes into the monarch's carriage. A supposedly edited version of the scene now going viral on TikTok zooms in on a piece of paper that reads 8.9.2022 - the date of the monarch's death.

However, the Queen doesn't die in the episode.

