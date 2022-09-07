This Morning interviews man from food bank before pushing pay-to-enter competition

This Morning has come under fire once more for its competition format - and this time, it's a £2 entry that's causing a stir.

The presenter appeared in a supermarket paying for customers' shopping when he got chatting with a man working at a food bank, who explained how tough the cost of living crisis had been.

"[Things are] really bad at the moment you know...people are really struggling," the man responded.

Ironically, the host then followed up with a competition to win £10,000 - but you have to pay £2 to enter.

