Spoilers: House of the Dragon episode six preview sees huge time-jump

The preview for episode six of House of the Dragon has landed, and it's hugely different than the series we're used to so far.

Episode six sees a ten-year time jump, and the actresses who played Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) are replaced by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as we see the duo in a more mature form.

Fans will be pleased to know that King Viserys is still very much alive, however, he's looking a little worse for wear.

