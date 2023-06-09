Fans of The Kardashians have been left in stitches after North West interrupted a seemingly deep conversation between Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick to rip a huge fart.

The nine-year-old was practicing her makeup skills on her mum, while she chatted with Disick about her dad Robert Kardashian's death, when West decided she wanted a little more attention.

"You better check your pants, kid!", Disick joked.

“There’s definitely a little dingleberry popping off. I liked it. By the way, smells delicious.”

