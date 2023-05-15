Rumours are growing of a deepening rift between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as the pair return to hosting duties on This Morning.

It's thought a string of controversies including Queuegate, and Schofield's brother being convicted for child sex offences may have contributed.

However, even the thought of the hosting duo splitting up is upsetting fans, who have been remembering some of their funniest moments together on the daytime talk show, including plenty of hangovers, and laughing so hard that it was impossible to speak.

