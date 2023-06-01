Kim Kardashian finally shares sad details of why she divorced Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed the details of why she divorced Kanye West, in a new episode of The Kardashians season three.

The reality star broke down in tears as she spoke about trying to protect her kids from his antics.

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be OK, don’t worry, just give him another chance'", she told mum, Kris.

“I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my days as the clean-up crew.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters