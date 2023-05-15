The BBC have come under fire after Bafta viewers noticed that Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney's acceptance speech was edited - and the real one contains anti-government messaging.

“I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance, and stupidity of your so-called leaders in Dublin, Stormont, and Westminster", she said, thanking the people of Derry, before quipping: “In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

However, what was broadcast on TV was a cut-down, edited version.

The BBC is yet to comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters