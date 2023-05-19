The Chase contestant answers question correctly by not giving an answer

The ITV show quiz show The Chase has given us a far few incredible moments over the years but we think that they might have topped themselves with a recent question on the show.

Contestant, Fintan was quizzed with the following question: "In computer security what word can go before 'code,''phrase' and 'word?'"

Stumped Fintan, simply said, like we all would on a quiz show "pass." Amazingly this was the answer to the question which left everyone including host Bradley Walsh stunned.

Laughing, Walsh said in response: "It’s happened, it’s actually happened. The word ‘pass’ is an answer. You jammy so and so!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.