BBC viewers left in shock after 'quiz show' contestant's head 'explodes'

People tuning into BBC 2 last night had a nasty shock when a quiz show contestant seemingly had her head blown up.

Lee Mack was hosting the new 'show', which fooled viewers into thinking the scheduled episode of dark comedy 'Inside No.9' had been cancelled.

However, given the quiz was called '3x3' (which equals nine), detectives should've been able to work out it was a fake episode, despite its insanely realistic nature.

At the end, the Inside No. 9 credits rolled, despite no reference to it being made throughout.

