Holly Willoughby has addressed the Phillip Schofield controversy with a statement upon her return to This Morning today (5 June).

The host, who is co-hosting with Josie Gibson, admitted she felt 'let down' and 'troubled' by his lies.

"It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil", she said.

"You, me, and all of us here at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth... that is a lot to process."

She went on to thank viewers for their 'kind messages'.

