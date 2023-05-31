A new trailer has landed for Black Mirror's sixth season, and the episodes could be the show's most terrifying yet.

Teasing the five episodes being released on 15 June, one of the key storylines is about an alternative streaming platform called Streamberry, and an unsuspecting woman finding a twisted show about her life available for the world to watch.

Other episodes include 'Beyond The Sea', a space-based tale, and 'Loch Henry', which is said to have elements of White Bear (arguably the most terrifying storyline of the franchise) in it.

