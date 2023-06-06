Awkward moment two Love Island contestants discover they've already met before

Love Island series 10 has officially kicked off, and by the end of episode one, two islanders discovered that they already knew each other.

Model Ella Thomas, 23, appeared to recognise semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde, but the two couldn't work out where the connection had come from.

"There's no way he doesn't remember", the Glaswegian insisted, saying it "shows how many girls he meets".

After pondering, Hyde remembered they met in a Mayfair nightclub, but as Thomas was wearing a blonde wig at the time, he didn't recognise her dark tresses.

