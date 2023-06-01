Ted Lasso fans can't get over this green screen fail from the finale

Ted Lasso has wrapped up on Apple TV+, but the final episode of the comedy has people talking, as it includes a rather suspicious green screen fail.

In the clip, we see Coach Beard and his now-wife, Jane, tie the knot at Stone Henge alongside some old faces from the show.

But that's not what caught attention - instead, it's the fact they're definitely not at Stone Henge.

The budget scene makes the landmark look almost animated, and viewers were left shocked the scene was signed off in 2023.

