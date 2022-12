A TikToker is going viral for her unusual method of telling if your date is lying about their height on an online profile.

@katyekatherine figured out that by taking the iPhone from a mirror selfie posted by her potential beau, and replicating it across his entire body, she could calculate his height.

Unfortunately, it might not be entirely accurate, as her date was worked out to be 144cm - which is four ft seven ins.

