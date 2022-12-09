This fake 'exploding air fryer' prank is everywhere on TikTok right now

A new TikTok trend is terrifying parents everywhere, with 'exploding air fryers' taking over everyone's feeds.



The filter allows users to film themselves using their air fryer in strange ways, when all of a sudden it will 'burst into flames' without warning.

@Thatonecal sent a clip of himself putting cereal in the popular kitchen gadget, asking his mum why it wasn't working, before it 'blows up'.

His panicked mum (who totally bought it) voice notes back that she's immediately driving home, despite there being nothing wrong at all. Ouch.

