Michigan man pulls trousers down and 'moons' judge during bond hearing

A Michigan man shocked a judge during his bond hearing after he pulled his trousers down and 'mooned' her.

Hassan Chokr, 35, faces two felony counts of ethnic intimidation after hurling anti-Semitic abuse outside a temple.

His $1 million hearing saw Chokr refuse to even acknowledge his name before showing off his behind.

"He has removed his pants to show the court his backside," the judge appears to say calmly during the incident.

"I am putting him in the waiting room."

