Judge suspended for half-naked video call says she's criticised for being 'too sexy'

A judge in Colombia has been suspended after she appeared on a video call half naked, in her bed and smoking.

The 34-year-old judge Vivian Polania, who has a reputation for sharing risque images on social media, caused controversy last week when she appeared on a Zoom call and appeared to be in her underwear and puffing on a cigarette. She had left her camera off for nearly an hour of the call before revealing that she was in a "deplorable" state and was "dishevelled with sleepy eyes," according to the panels ruling.

The call was over the serious matter of a car bombing that targeted an army brigade in the city of Cúcuta in June 2021. The Judicial Disciplinary Commission in Norte de Santander ruled on Tuesday that Polania would receive a three-month suspension.

They added: "Such a situation is not consistent with the care, respect and circumspection with which a judge of the republic must administer justice, denoting a clear lack of respect from the official."

Polania has since denied that she was half-naked and was lying down because she was suffering from an anxiety attack and low blood pressure. Speaking to Colombian outlet Semana, she said that she had been criticised in her job for being "too sexy" after she took up CrossFit and began wearing "long, elegant" dresses to work.

