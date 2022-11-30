'Je suis une baguette': Irish fan gatecrashes French World Cup interview

An Irish football fan took the opportunity to gatecrash a live interview on French TV at the World Cup by mimicking a French person in the most stereotypical way possible.

A French fan is being interviewed from Qatar, when the man, pokes his head in and passionately shouts: "Je suis une baguette" - which translates to "I am a baguette".

The fan looked baffled, but took the jibe well and carried on talking, saying in French to the camera: "The Irish guy there, he’s out of it, he’s hammered."

