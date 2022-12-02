Riz Ahmed's 'Where You From' rap resurfaces following Royal racism row

A clip of Riz Ahmed's 'Where Are You Really From?' spoken word song is going viral once more following the royal racism headlines which saw Lady Susan Hussey resign.

The aide was accused of badgering charity boss Ngozi Fulani about where she was from because of her skin colour - and Oscar winner Ahmed's words have never rung truer.

"They ever ask you, 'Where you from?'", he says. "The question seems simple, but the answer's kind of long..I could tell them Wembley, but I don't think that's what they want."

