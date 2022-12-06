Jack Grealish is convinced he said that England were the "best thing since sliced bread" in a viral World Cup clip - despite the fact he definitely said 'sliced veg'.

The TalkSport interview blew up after the midfielder got the phrase wrong, but he's now come out to defend what he thinks he said.

"Why would I lie? I ain't the brightest spark in the book but I know what the difference between sliced bread and sliced veg is", he said on England's YouTube channel.

"I think someone tapped [edited] it".

