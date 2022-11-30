Metro worker goes viral for hilarious directions to fans at World Cup in Qatar

A worker on Qatar's metro system has been filmed giving directions to fans in a rather amusing way.

Recreating iconic football chants including "Olé, Olé, Olé" he changes the words to help people find their way to public transport, with the help of his giant foam finger.

The 23-year-old Kenyan, who has since been identified as Abubakar Abbas, has become a viral sensation thanks to his enthusiasm, and a highlight of the day for many English fans out in Qatar.

