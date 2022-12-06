‘Dead body’ found in a bin turns out to be a life-sized sex doll

A 'dead body' discovered in a roadside bin in Thailand has turned out to be a life-sized sex doll.

Police were called after reports of 'corpse-like' toes sticking out of a bin in Ayutthaya, concerning locals that someone had been discarded there following a potential murder.

"We were ready for a whole night of work only to find out it was a false alarm", says officer, Chainarong Tang-on.

"People need to be careful when they throw out anything that looks like a body."

