Horse gets terrified by his own fart and it's way funnier than it should be

A horse lover has filmed the hilarious moment her beloved pet got terrified by his own fart, and sent her flying through the air in response.

In the clip, Madison Rose can be seen going over a jump, when her horse lets rip and gets spooked by the noise. He begins bucking, throwing the showjumper off in the process.

'At this point I'm actually wondering how horses haven't naturally selected themselves off the planet', one person commented on the video, which has over four million views.

