Comedian has best response to male hecklers harassing her throughout show

Comedian, Cecily Hitchcock, has been sharing her outstanding responses to men heckling her throughout her stand-up routine.

'Mervin' and another unknown man were heard making constant jibes as she tried to perform, and instead of letting it slide, she handled it like a pro - and the audience loved it.

"What's your name?" she asks, after numerous heckles. "Mervin" the man replies, before Cecily instantly claps back: "Why don't you merv on?"

"The fact that they still tried to get on your nerves and FAILED MISERABLY", one commenter commended on the viral clip.

