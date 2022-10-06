The Try Guys scream in empty field in nod to Ned Fulmer scandal

Since the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal rocked the internet, the rest of the Try Guys have decided to make their feelings public.

In a new video, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld (with Eugene Lee Yang on FaceTime) went into a field and let out a huge scream.

“What we wanted to say last week,” the caption read, immediately hinting to fans what it was about.

Ned Fulmer was ousted from the group after reports of him cheating with an employee.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.