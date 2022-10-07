Video

Man gets slapped after proposing with an edible ring at baseball game

A prank proposal went horribly wrong at the recent Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays game when it ended in a slap and a viral clip with over 200,000 views in 48 hours.

The spectator is caught on camera pretending to propose to his girlfriend mid-game (and even made it onto the Roger Centre's main screens), before pulling a Ring Pop out of his pocket.

“What the f*** is wrong with you,” she says while throwing her drink at him.

It's thought he was going to propose properly straight after.

proposal video
