This doggy daycare's back-to-school photoshoot is too cute

A doggy day care has gone viral for its adorable 'bark to school' photoshoot which sees every adorable 'student' pooch posed in a series of scenarios.

Paw Oasis Pet Resort in The Colony, Texas, used treats and toys to get the much-loved pets to sit still against backdrops which mimic photo days at an actual school.

After getting the perfect shot, the dogs went back to enjoying snow cones, an obstacle course, puppy pools, frisbees, and even hula hoops for them to jump through.

