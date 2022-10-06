TikToker pretends to be Jeffrey Dahmer to freak family out in horrifying prank

TikToker @tooturnttony has transformed himself into Jeffrey Dahmer in a horrifying prank on his family - and we're not just talking looks.

Finding out his mum was 'terrified' after the Netflix adaption of the serial killer story, he set out on a mission to convince her he'd been inspired.

Starting up a drill late at night, planting roadkill behind her bedroom, and sleeping next to a mannequin were just some of the lengths he went to in order to ramp up the illusion.

We officially have a new favourite prankster.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.