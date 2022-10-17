Impressive cat looks like he's helping his owner do push-ups

A cat lover has recorded the moment their feline friend 'helped' assist with push-ups.

Mirko, from Japan, can be seen underneath his owner, flicking his tail with each push-up, almost as though he's lifting him. Each time the owner touches the cats fur, he pushes back up.

"When my husband was doing push-ups, our cat Mirko crawled under," says @ccchisa76, who filmed the video.

"It looks like they are cooperating in muscle training... so cute I took a picture."

